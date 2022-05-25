APT Add Exciting New Destinations to their Portfolio- Including Egypt

River cruise and touring operator APT is expanding into brand new destinations for 2022 and 2023. The company have added some exciting North African and Middle-Eastern destinations, including Egypt, Jordan and Israel. If you have ever dreamt of a cruise down the Nile or seeing the Catacombs in person, the following offers might suit you:

Starting on trips from September 2022:

Treasures of Egypt, Hidden Jordan and Israel

This is a 19-day land and cruise itinerary. Insider Experiences include a special lunch where guests will sample an Israeli staple; the falafel, and learn about its role in the traditional Israeli household. They will also experience an authentic Jewish Sabbath which includes being welcomed into a local family’s home for a five-course dinner by candlelight, to share in the meaning of Shabbat.

Priced from €7,212 per person [was €7,564, saving €352], including flights, accommodation and 34 meals – price applies to the 28 October, 11 & 25 November 2022 departures.

MS Royal Lily

Alexandria Extension

This is a three day excursion that allows guests to extend their trip with an exploration of the historic Mediterranean city of Alexandria. Guests will see the Library of Alexandria, explore the Roman Catacombs, see the former sight of the Lighthouse of Alexandria, one of the Seven Wonders of the Ancient World, and travel to El Alamein to visit the 9th Division Australian Army Memorial and the Commonwealth War Cemetery.

Priced from €698 per person, including accommodation and 2 meals, land only – price applies to the 1 September 2022 departure.

Treasures of Egypt and The Nile

An 8-day land and cruise itinerary that takes guests into the heart of Egypt. In Cairo guests will explore the Giza Pyramids, the Sphinx, and the Egyptian Museum before flying to Luxor to join a four-night Nile cruise to Aswan, sailing aboard the MS Royal Lily. There they will explore temples and tombs along the way, sail on a felucca by Kitchener’s Island, then fly to the majestic Abu Simbel temple.

Priced from €2,878 per person [was €3,046, saving €176], including flights, accommodation and 16 meals – price applies to the 28 October, 11 & 25 November 2022 departures.