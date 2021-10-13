News

APG Ireland Appointed GSA for Virgin Atlantic

APG Ireland Appointed GSA for Virgin Atlantic

Virgin Atlantic (VS) has appointed APG, the world’s leading network for airline services, as its GSA in Ireland. APG, under the guidance of Eileen Penrose, Key Account Manager, and her team will be providing wide-ranging sales and marketing services for Virgin Atlantic as well as full customer and agent support.

Thomas Maynard, Head of UK & Europe Sales, Virgin Atlantic, said: “We have appointed APG to support the travel agent community and our mutual customers from 1 October 2021.

“With the long awaited news that the US will re-open to European travellers from November, now is the time to ensure we are set up to take us through the next phase of recovery and growth.”

Eileen Penrose, APG Ireland, said: “We are honoured to be selected by Virgin Atlantic to represent them here in Ireland.

“We look forward to the next chapter in aviation history as we slowly return to a world of travel once again and we are excited to be part of Virgin Atlantic’s journey.”

Speaking to ITTN, Eileen also said that the news has “restored her mojo” and that she “can’t wait to get back out and see everyone again.”

On behalf of everyone at ITTN, a HUGE congratulations to Eileen and APG Ireland on this brilliant bit of news.

You can reach the team at [email protected] or on +353 1 200 3014.

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

Fionn Davenport is the editor-in-chief of the ITTN group, including ITTN and ITTN Ireland. He's one of Ireland's best-known travel journalists and writers, with nearly 30 years' experience writing guidebooks for Lonely Planet and others.

Related Items

More in News

Evora Here I Come!

Sharon JordanOctober 13, 2021
Read More

MSC Cancels World Cruise 2022 but Adds Second Ship for 2023

Fionn DavenportOctober 13, 2021
Read More

John Padgett Appointed President of Princess Cruises

Fionn DavenportOctober 13, 2021
Read More

US to Open Land Borders with Canada and Mexico to Vaccinated Visitors

Fionn DavenportOctober 13, 2021
Read More

Irish Ferries Opens Bookings for Summer 2022

Fionn DavenportOctober 13, 2021
Read More

jet2 Expands Flights to Canary Islands for October Mid-Term

Leona KennyOctober 13, 2021
Read More

UK Travel & Tourism Sector May only Recover by a Third this Year, Says WTTC

Fionn DavenportOctober 13, 2021
Read More

CTTC – Budgetary Investment in Tourism will Help Revive Crippled Coach Tourism Sector

Fionn DavenportOctober 13, 2021
Read More

Atlantic Aviation buys Lufthansa Technik at Shannon

Fionn DavenportOctober 13, 2021
Read More

Copyright © 2021 ittn