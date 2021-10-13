APG Ireland Appointed GSA for Virgin Atlantic

Virgin Atlantic (VS) has appointed APG, the world’s leading network for airline services, as its GSA in Ireland. APG, under the guidance of Eileen Penrose, Key Account Manager, and her team will be providing wide-ranging sales and marketing services for Virgin Atlantic as well as full customer and agent support.

Thomas Maynard, Head of UK & Europe Sales, Virgin Atlantic, said: “We have appointed APG to support the travel agent community and our mutual customers from 1 October 2021.

“With the long awaited news that the US will re-open to European travellers from November, now is the time to ensure we are set up to take us through the next phase of recovery and growth.”

Eileen Penrose, APG Ireland, said: “We are honoured to be selected by Virgin Atlantic to represent them here in Ireland.

“We look forward to the next chapter in aviation history as we slowly return to a world of travel once again and we are excited to be part of Virgin Atlantic’s journey.”

Speaking to ITTN, Eileen also said that the news has “restored her mojo” and that she “can’t wait to get back out and see everyone again.”

On behalf of everyone at ITTN, a HUGE congratulations to Eileen and APG Ireland on this brilliant bit of news.

You can reach the team at [email protected] or on +353 1 200 3014.