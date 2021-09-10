Alpine Fest 2021: Whet Your Appetite for an Austrian Ski Holiday at Kilternan

The Ski Club of Ireland in Kilternan is hosting Alpine Fest on 25-26 September, which will feature guest instructors from some of the best-known Austrian ski resorts.

From Tirol, there will be experts from St.Anton. From Salzburgerland, there’ll be instructors from Obertauern and Flachau, as well as from the legendary Herman Maier Ski School.

It’ll be the ideal opportunity to get your ski legs back ahead of a winter holiday on the slopes of Austria – or to strap skis on for the first time: either way, you’ll be in expert hands.

And you can’t ski without après ski! There will have live music outdoors, each afternoon, including Ireland’s favourite après ski band, The Harleys, making this a fully rounded alpine experience right here on your doorstep.

Appetite for the Alps

Over 90,000 Irish skiers have missed their ski holidays over the pandemic with a pent up demand to get back on piste.

Bookings are well up across the ski market and indications are that the market will kick off well before Christmas, as resorts open early – depending on ski conditions.

Austria has been voted Best Winter Ski Destination from Ireland for years.

While other countries such as France, Switzerland, Italy and Andorra are popular within the ski market, Austria remains No.1 on the Irish market.

Details

When: Saturday 25 and Sunday 26 September 2021

Where: Ski Club of Ireland Kilternan, Co.Dublin – just off the M50 Junction

What: Taster Ski Lesson, for all levels of ski ability

The Cost: €30, with special price of €25 for Under 18s.

Timings: 11am, 12.30pm, 2.30pm and 4pm each day

Bring: Warm leggings, gloves, and a sense of adventure!

Sponsors

The event has been made possible thanks to sponsorship from DLR Tourism, with Salzburgerland and Tirol ski regions of Austria supporting the Ski Club of Ireland and their other ongoing sponsors and partners:

Salzburgerland – https://www.salzburgerland.com/en/

Obertauern – https://www.obertauern.com/en/

St. Anton – https://www.stantonamarlberg.com/en/

Flachau – https://www.flachau.com/

Tirol – https://www.tyrol.com/

Great Outdoors – https://greatoutdoors.ie/

DLR Tourism – https://www.dlrtourism.ie/

MountainPeople.ie – https://www.mountainpeople.ie/

And the Irish Austrian Society

The Ski Club of Ireland is fully compliant under Covid guidelines, for training courses, and for outdoor events, under current restrictions.