Aer Lingus partners with BA Holidays on package deals

Aer Lingus has signed an agreement with British Airways Holidays to offer customers in the UK package holidays with the carrier.

The deal will allow UK customers to book packages to Barbados, Orlando and New York – flying direct from Manchester Airport.

Aer Lingus’ inaugural flight to Barbados is tomorrow, 20 October. It will start a service from Manchester to New York JFK on 1 December and Orlando from 11 December.

Susanne Carberry, Chief Customer Officer at Aer Lingus, said: “We are delighted to announce a partnership between Aer Lingus and British Airways Holidays, offering holidaymakers across the North of England convenience when booking trips to our new non-stop routes to the US and Caribbean.”

Holidaymakers can browse and book flights, accommodation and car hire via www.ba.com/aerlingus.