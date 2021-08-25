Aer Lingus Delays Manchester to US Service

Aer Lingus has been forced to delay the start of its transatlantic services from Manchester for a second time.

Ongoing restrictions on travel into the US mean the service will be pushed back further than its 30 September date.

Regulators in the UK had already cleared Aer Lingus to begin operating the service a couple of weeks ago.

Flights to and from both New York and Orlando were due to begin on September 30.

The New York service will not begin until 1 December and the Orlando service not operating until 11 December.

This is the second time that the launch of transatlantic services from the UK has been delayed. It was originally to start in July.

The carrier said customers were being contacted directly to offer either a full refund, flights on an alternative service or a discounted flight voucher.

The U.S. has had a foreign travel ban in place since March 2020.

The ban means that non-US nationals or visitors cannot enter the country if they have been in Ireland, the UK or the Schengen zone during the previous 14 days.