News

Aer Lingus to Delay Start of Transatlantic Flights from Manchester

Aer Lingus to Delay Start of Transatlantic Flights from Manchester

Aer Lingus has announced that it is delaying the start of transatlantic services from Manchester to New York and Orlando until the end of September.

In a statement, the airline said the delay was due to international borders reopening “later than expected.”

The new services were meant to start on 29 July but will now begin on 30 September. Aer Lingus is also launching a direct service to Barbados from Manchester, but its start date of 20 October is unaffected.

Aer Lingus apologised “for any inconvenience” to its customers and said that its “dedicated teams are contacting customers directly and offering a full refund, re-accommodation on an alternative service or the option of a voucher with an additional 10%, for use across the Aer Lingus network over the next five years.”

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

Fionn Davenport is the editor-in-chief of the ITTN group, including ITTN and ITTN Ireland. He's one of Ireland's best-known travel journalists and writers, with nearly 30 years' experience writing guidebooks for Lonely Planet and others.

Related Items

More in News

ITTN Adds Aileen O’Reilly to Growing Editorial Team

Fionn DavenportJune 16, 2021
Read More

Off-Duty Flight Attendant Charged for Allegedly Choking a Crew Member

Fionn DavenportJune 16, 2021
Read More

Brittany Ferries Eyes Zero-Emission, Sea-Skimming ‘Flying Ferries’

Fionn DavenportJune 16, 2021
Read More

Fine Gael Calls for Relaxation of Quarantine Rules on UK Arrivals

Fionn DavenportJune 16, 2021
Read More

Passenger Numbers at Irish Airports Down 5.5m

Fionn DavenportJune 16, 2021
Read More

What Are the Covid Test Requirements for Children Across Europe?

Fionn DavenportJune 16, 2021
Read More

Richard Branson Joins in Celebrations as Virgin Hotels Las Vegas Opens its Doors

Fionn DavenportJune 16, 2021
Read More

Greg Norman Named Global Golf Ambassador for Sandals Resorts International

Fionn DavenportJune 16, 2021
Read More

Breaking News: Paul Hackett Elected President of ITAA

Fionn DavenportJune 15, 2021
Read More

Copyright © 2021 ittn