Aer Lingus to Delay Start of Transatlantic Flights from Manchester

Aer Lingus has announced that it is delaying the start of transatlantic services from Manchester to New York and Orlando until the end of September.

In a statement, the airline said the delay was due to international borders reopening “later than expected.”

The new services were meant to start on 29 July but will now begin on 30 September. Aer Lingus is also launching a direct service to Barbados from Manchester, but its start date of 20 October is unaffected.

Aer Lingus apologised “for any inconvenience” to its customers and said that its “dedicated teams are contacting customers directly and offering a full refund, re-accommodation on an alternative service or the option of a voucher with an additional 10%, for use across the Aer Lingus network over the next five years.”