SEARCH
HomeNewsAdventure Travel Expected to Quadruple in Value by 2032
News

Adventure Travel Expected to Quadruple in Value by 2032

Geoff Percival
By Geoff Percival
0
2

The rise of so-called ‘adventure tourism’ – taking in virtually everything from hiking and trekking to cycling and scuba diving – is showing no signs of slowing down, with latest estimates suggesting the sub-industry could quadruple in scope and value over the course of the next 10 years.

The sector has already grown by around 10% – to a global value of approximately $290bn – in the last 5 years.

Leading business intelligence consultancy Future Market Insights has said a combination of affordable flights and a growing desire to see new places – both domestically and internationally – in a more hands-on, personal and sustainable manner is fuelling the growth.

So-called ‘soft adventure’ covers around 60% of the adventure tourism market, according to Future Market Insights. Covering trekking, walking, cycling and underwater swimming, it is popular with a wider age bracket as it has a lower health risk level.

Geoff Percival
Geoff Percival
I have worked in journalism for more than 25 years. I am joining ITTN from The Irish Examiner, having worked there for the past 16 years as a senior business reporter. I have also contributed to, and written for, the likes of Business & Finance, Business Plus, The Sunday Times, The Irish News, Senior Times, and The Sunday Tribune, amongst others titles.
Previous articleDalata Hotel Group Returns to Profit

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Logo

Must Read

© ITTN.ie