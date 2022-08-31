Adventure Travel Expected to Quadruple in Value by 2032

The rise of so-called ‘adventure tourism’ – taking in virtually everything from hiking and trekking to cycling and scuba diving – is showing no signs of slowing down, with latest estimates suggesting the sub-industry could quadruple in scope and value over the course of the next 10 years.

The sector has already grown by around 10% – to a global value of approximately $290bn – in the last 5 years.

Leading business intelligence consultancy Future Market Insights has said a combination of affordable flights and a growing desire to see new places – both domestically and internationally – in a more hands-on, personal and sustainable manner is fuelling the growth.

So-called ‘soft adventure’ covers around 60% of the adventure tourism market, according to Future Market Insights. Covering trekking, walking, cycling and underwater swimming, it is popular with a wider age bracket as it has a lower health risk level.