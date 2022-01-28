Visit Orlando launches learning platform for agents

Visit Orlando has launched a reimagined learning platform for travel agents.

The Orlando Travel Academy platform offers travel agents quick access to sales resources, digital brochures, maps, itineraries and an on-demand training curriculum.

New features include:

• In-depth modules, webinars and training videos to educate travel agents on how to sell the destination, keep clients updated on the latest news and provide increased value for their customers’ vacation experiences.

• Improved mobile experience through the Orlando Travel Academy App, available in English with auto-translation available in Spanish and Portuguese.

Visit Orlando President and CEO Casandra Matej, commented, “The new Orlando Travel Academy provides a fun and engaging learning experience – reflective of our destination – to help travel agents learn, promote and sell Orlando. The Orlando Travel Academy App allows travel professionals the flexibility to learn about our destination anywhere, at any time.”

