Tourism Ireland’s New Campaign Set To ‘Win Hearts’ Across The US!

Tourism Ireland’s “Fill your heart with Ireland” campaign launched yesterday in the United States. The focus of the campaign is to celebrate the various ways that Ireland touches the hearts of both locals and visitors, and to encourage potential travelers to come and experience these wonders for themselves.

This campaign is led by advocates and personalities who will showcase their favorite things about Ireland and highlight what sets it apart from other destinations. The multi-channel campaign will be launched in key American gateway cities and priority areas, utilizing TV, digital, and social media platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest, and TikTok, to engage and reach audiences with the highest potential to consider traveling to Ireland. This campaign is expected to deliver 600 million impressions.

Alison Metcalfe, Tourism Ireland’s Head of North America, said: “We are delighted to roll out our new ‘Fill your heart with Ireland’ campaign. It will highlight our rich and authentic experiences, breath-taking landscapes and, in particular, our warm welcome to our target audience here in the United States. The campaign is about celebrating the different ways in which Ireland fills the hearts of our visitors and of locals – and inviting potential American holidaymakers to come and experience those for themselves.”

“Our TV ads will deliver over 100 million impressions in seven key cities, including New York, Boston, Chicago, Philadelphia, Washington DC, Los Angeles and San Francisco. Our aim is to deliver ‘stand-out’ for Ireland in the United States and to position Ireland as a place that fills the heart and restores the spirit for American holidaymakers.”

Tourism Ireland’s “Fill your heart with Ireland” campaign in the United States will feature several highlights, including ads running on major television networks such as ABC, NBC, CBS, and Fox during popular programs in seven cities, including New York, Boston, Chicago, Philadelphia, Washington DC, Los Angeles, and San Francisco.

The ads will also appear on leading streaming services like Hulu. From April to July, the TV ads will reach 70% of Tourism Ireland’s target audience in those seven cities, delivering over 100 million impressions. Additionally, Tourism Ireland has partnered with Matador, a US media publisher, and Dotdash Meredith, a large US digital and print publisher (which includes titles such as Travel+Leisure, Food & Wine, and Entertainment Weekly) to amplify the campaign’s message, delivering more than 30 million impressions. Lastly, the campaign will have “always on” digital activity to support it throughout the year in the United States.