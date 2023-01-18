Tourism Ireland Kicks Off Effort to Attract More German Holidaymakers to Ireland

Tourism Ireland is targeting Germany in a bid to increase the number of German holidaymakers travelling to Ireland.

Kicking off that effort, Tourism Ireland has presented – along with nine Irish tourism businesses– at the CMT holiday exhibition in Stuttgart.

CMT is one of the biggest travel fairs in Germany, attracting around 300,000 visitors – or potential holidaymakers for Ireland – all looking for ideas and suggestions for their next holiday. CMT also attracts leading tour operators and travel agents, as well as around 1,500 travel and lifestyle journalists, during the nine-day event.

Nadine Lehmann, Tourism Ireland’s Manager Germany, said: “CMT in Stuttgart is the first travel fair of the year for Tourism Ireland, providing an excellent opportunity to spread the word about the many great things to see and do in Ireland and to encourage German travellers to put Ireland on their holiday ‘wish-list’ for 2023.

“Germany is the third-largest source of visitors to the island of Ireland and one of the largest outbound travel markets in the world. In 2019, we welcomed 749,000 German visitors to the island of Ireland.”

Promoting the Wild Atlantic Way, Dublin, Belfast, the Causeway Coastal Route, Ireland’s Ancient East and Ireland’s Hidden Heartlands will continue to be a major focus of Tourism Ireland’s activity in Germany, and elsewhere around the world, in 2023. The organisation will also continue to highlight ease of access from Germany to Ireland.

Tourism businesses from Ireland joining Tourism Ireland at CMT in Stuttgart included:

· Discover Iveragh

· Erne Water Taxi

· Irish Caravan & Camping Council

· Irish Rugby Tours

· MCT Irish Tours

· Newbridge Silverware Visitor Centre

· Silverline Cruisers

· Skellig Six18 Distillery