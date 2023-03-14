Thoroughbred Country Announces Digital Partnership with Global Marketplace Platform Prioticket

Thoroughbred Country – the collaborative entity aimed at promoting equine tourism in Kildare and Tipperary – has announced a new partnership with Prioticket, the leading global marketplace platform.

The project is part of, and funded by, Fáilte Ireland’s “Digital that Delivers” programme and it aims to revolutionise the local tourism sector by utilising Prioticket’s cutting-edge connectivity platform.

The partnership will enable Thoroughbred Country to integrate local suppliers seamlessly, offering their services through Thoroughbred Country’s website, local selling partners, and global distribution channels in real-time.

This technology will enhance visibility and boost product sales for both large and small tour and activity providers in the region, showcasing the area’s unique offerings.

Laura Magee, CEO of Thoroughbred Country, expressed her enthusiasm about the partnership: “We are excited to partner with Prioticket to usher our local tourism sector into the digital age. Our engagement with Fáilte Ireland’s “Digital that Delivers” programme has already brought substantial benefits to Thoroughbred Country. This collaboration with Prioticket will further enhance the visibility of our region’s unique activities while providing a significant boost to local businesses.”

Gert-Jan Ruiter, CEO of Prioticket, highlighted the importance of this partnership: “Ireland holds great strategic importance for us. Assisting a local marketplace like Thoroughbred Country with our proven technology, which is also utilised in destinations like Dubai and Oman, demonstrates that any location can benefit from digitisation. We are excited to elevate Thoroughbred Country’s offerings and contribute to the growth of this exceptional sector.”