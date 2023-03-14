Taoiseach Urges Responsible Pricing by Dublin Hotels for Oasis Croker Concerts Next Year

Taoiseach Simon Harris has urged Dublin hoteliers to price their accommodation responsibly and to not artificially inflate prices for next year’s much-anticipated Oasis reunion concerts at Croke Park.

It was confirmed, earlier this week, that the Manchester band will be playing Croker on August 16 and 17, next year, as part of an anniversary tour celebrating 30 years of their first two iconic albums Definitely Maybe and (What’s the Story) Morning Glory?.

“The issues around price gouging, around hiking up things at major events, doesn’t actually help anyone, because it ends up giving our city, our country a bad reputation. It is much more in the interest, I believe, of hoteliers and others to act responsibly in relation to this.

“Let people come to Dublin, let them have a good time and then say ‘I want to go back again’,” the Taoiseach said.

While tickets for the Oasis concerts go on sale on Saturday morning, some reports suggest most Dublin hotels are either charging well above their normal prices for the August dates or have already been booked out.