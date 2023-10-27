Ruth Andrews Appointed Fáilte Ireland Chairperson

Ruth Andrews has been appointed chairperson of Fáilte Ireland; a role she will fill for a 5-year spell.

Currently CEO of the Incoming Tour Operators’ Association of Ireland (ITOA), Ms Andrews has been involved in the domestic tourism market since the 1980s, starting work in the hotel sector with the likes of the Great Southern Hotel and Doyle Hotel groups.

She also works, currently, with AVEA – the Association of Visitor Experience and Attractions, in a special advisor capacity; and has recently served as chair of the Irish Tourism Industry Confederation (ITIC).

Fáilte Ireland CEO, Paul Kelly, said: “I warmly welcome the appointment of Ruth Andrews to the position of Chairperson of Fáilte Ireland by Minister Martin. Ruth has a renowned track record of strong leadership and expertise in the tourism industry spanning over 35 years. Her vast sectoral experience will be of immense value to the Authority and the Fáilte Ireland Executive Team. Our work is focused on optimising the economic, social, cultural and environmental contribution of tourism across Ireland and I look forward to working closely with Ruth and the Authority as we support businesses on the ground to help drive growth sustainably.”

Tourism Minister, Catherine Martin, said: “I want to congratulate Ruth on her appointment and to wish her well in this critical role in the years ahead. Her commitment to Irish tourism is known to all within the sector and I believe that she is very well placed to lead the Board of Fáilte Ireland in these critical coming years for the recovery and sustainable development of Irish tourism.

“Ruth has an in-depth knowledge of the challenges that face this most important of sectors. I look forward to working with Ruth and Fáilte Ireland as I lead out on the finalisation and implementation of a new national tourism policy, which will be focused on the sustainable environmental, economic and societal development of Irish tourism.”