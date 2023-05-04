Minister Chambers Launches Public Consultation for Mid-Term Review of Regional Airports Programme

Minister of State at the Department of Transport Jack Chambers, has launched a public consultation to inform a mid-term review of the Regional Airports Programme 2021-2025.

This programme supports Ireland’s smallest airports, those that operate scheduled services and handle fewer than 1 million annual passengers (on average over the preceding two years).

While the programme targets funding at safety and security related projects and activities, it also supports projects with a sustainability focus, encouraging airports to reduce emissions and build climate resilience. Also supported under the programme are Exchequer-funded Public Service Obligation (PSO) air services between Donegal and Dublin.

The programme commits to carrying out a mid-term review of operational supports in 2023 and the public consultation is intended to inform it. It is also envisaged that submissions received as part of the consultation process will contribute to the development of policy on future appropriate and cost-effective support measures for Ireland’s regional airports, including the development of future programmes.

Minister Chambers said: “Government has maintained a strong commitment to the aviation sector over recent years. Government recognises the important role that regional airports play in supporting regional connectivity and as access points for both tourism and business. With this in mind, it is important that Exchequer funding is being implemented in the most appropriate and cost-effective way”.

The mid-term review will consider how the programme is currently delivering on its objectives, primarily in the context of how international connectivity and services, to and from the regions can be maintained and enhanced, whilst also exploring how balanced regional development is being supported.

Stakeholders and interested parties have the opportunity to respond to the issues raised in the 2023 Public Consultation paper as well as put forward any other relevant issues for consideration. The closing date for receipt of submissions is 16 June at 6pm.