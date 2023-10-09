Ireland Voted Best International Destination at UK Travel Awards

Ireland has triumphed at this year’s Group Leisure & Travel Awards in Britain – after being voted Best International Destination by thousands of readers of Group Leisure & Travel magazine.

Beating off stiff competition from France, Italy, Malta, Slovenia and Flanders to claim the title, the award was presented to representatives of Tourism Ireland at the Group Leisure Awards ceremony, which took place in Milton Keynes.

The Best Ferry award went to Irish Ferries.

The Group Leisure & Travel Awards ceremony recognise the best destinations, attractions, accommodation, experiences and providers for group trips and holidays – as voted for by active travel organisers from sports and social clubs, retired associations, special interest societies and other groups.

Julie Wakley, Tourism Ireland’s Head of Great Britain, said: “We are delighted that Ireland has been singled out for this accolade by the readers of Group Leisure & Travel magazine and by influential group travel organisers around Britain. Travellers nowadays have tremendous choice, which makes it more important than ever for us to ensure the island of Ireland stands out from other destinations.”