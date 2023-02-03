Ireland Showcased to Global Travel Buyers at BIM Workshop in London

Tourism Ireland attended Britain & Ireland Marketplace (BIM) in London recently. A total of 42 tourism enterprises from around Ireland also attended the event.

BIM is an annual B2B workshop, organised by the European Tourism Association (ETOA) to showcase Britain and Ireland to tour operators and travel buyers from around the world.

It involves a series of pre-scheduled, one-to-one appointments – with the companies from Ireland meeting, and doing business with, the international travel buyers in attendance.

Siobhan McManamy and David Boyce, both Tourism Ireland; Alison Deegan and Stephen Tuite, both Original Irish Hotels; and Rick Schok, Buro Scanbrit, at Britain & Ireland Marketplace (BIM) in London.

David Boyce, Tourism Ireland’s Head of Asia, Middle East and UK Inbound, said: “We are really pleased to take part in BIM once again this year. The format of the pre-scheduled, one-to-one appointments provides a great opportunity for our partners to showcase Ireland to the important international travel buyers, ensuring Ireland is ‘top of mind’ for them when programming and recommending destinations to their clients in 2023 and beyond. The event provides a great platform for us to spread the word about the many great things to see and do right around Ireland.”

Industry partners attending Britain & Ireland Marketplace included: