Ireland says ‘Hola’ in Spain

The island of Ireland is being promoted to around 200 tour operators and travel agents in Spain, this week – at a travel trade roadshow visiting the cities of A Coruna, Madrid, Bilbao and Barcelona.

The roadshow has been organised jointly by Tourism Ireland and VisitBritain.

A total of 17 tourism companies from the island of Ireland are taking part in the roadshow, which involves a workshop event in each city. They are meeting and doing business with the Spanish travel professionals, to encourage them to extend their Ireland offering, or to include the island of Ireland for the first time, in their programmes for 2024 and beyond.

The cities of A Coruña, Madrid, Bilbao and Barcelona have been selected for this week’s roadshow, as they are key gateways to Ireland for Spanish holidaymakers. The roadshow provides a valuable opportunity for Tourism Ireland and its partners to remind the Spanish travel professionals all about the many great things to see and do around the island of Ireland, and all that is new and exciting.

Susan Bolger, Tourism Ireland’s Manager Spain, said: “We’re delighted that so many of our key Spanish travel trade contacts have taken the time to come and meet with our partners from Ireland this week, to learn all about our superb tourism offering. Our aim is to increase awareness of the island of Ireland among these influential Spanish tour operators and travel agents – and to help Ireland and our tourism partners secure a greater share of their business for 2024 and beyond.”

Spain is the 5th-largest market for overseas tourism to the island of Ireland.

In 2019, Ireland welcomed 431,000 visitors from Spain to the island of Ireland, who spent €218m during their time here.