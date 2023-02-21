Ireland Ranked 7th Safest Destination in Europe

Ireland has been ranked as the 7th safest destination to visit in Europe in a study of popular places to visit.

The study by Gamblino.com analysed 9 metrics that contribute towards how safe an area may be such as homicides, assaults, road fatalities, natural disaster risk, and global peace index, to find which European country is the safest.

Each country was given a score out of 10 for each factor, which was then totalled to provide a score on the safety index. The lower the score, the safer the country is.

Switzerland ranked top of the list – due to its very low homicide rate, level of assaults and road fatalities; meaning travellers are likely to be very safe in the country. Switzerland also has a very low risk of natural disasters and one of the lowest levels of corruption perception in Europe.

The Nordic countries did well – with Iceland, Norway and Denmark ranking 2nd, 3rd and 4th respectively – while Finland was 6th and Sweden 10th.

The guide doffed its cap to Ireland’s natural beauty and history, culture and tradition. It also mentioned Dublin landmarks like Temple Bar and the Guinness Storehouse. But the safety factor was down to a low number of homicides and low levels of sexual violence compared to most of Europe.

The 10 Safest Places to Visit in Europe

1 Switzerland

2 Iceland

3 Norway

4 Denmark

5 Luxembourg

6 Finland

7 Ireland

8 the Netherlands

9 Austria

10 Sweden