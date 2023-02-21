Emerald Park – Formerly Tayto Park – to Reopen on March 25

Emerald Park – formerly Tayto Park – officially opens its doors to the public on March 25 with all new signage being erected over the past weeks.

According to the popular Co Meath attraction: “2023 promises to be an exciting one for the park. Not only our exciting new brand identity but also two new junior rides and some new zoo arrivals all being unveiled in the next month.

“The Emerald Park admissions signage is up with more exciting upgrades due to take place within the park in the coming weeks, prior to reopening on March 25th.

“To celebrate the new Emerald Park website going live, a reduced ticket rate for the opening weekend (March 25/26) has been launched with an additional 20% saving:

All Access ticket €35 (pre-book online)

A Junior Zone ticket €30 (pre-book online)

Tayto Park – as was – announced, last September, that it would be renamed and rebranded Emerald Park at the start of 2023, ending one of Ireland’s most recognisable sponsorship tie-ins after 12 years.

According to Emerald Park general manager, Charles Coyle: “Our new website – emeraldpark.ie – went live last week and work is underway around the park in preparation for our reopening. It’s a big job to upgrade everything, but it’s exciting for the team here at Emerald Park seeing it come together and we look forward to welcoming all of our guests from March 25.”