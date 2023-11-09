Ireland Named ‘Most Desirable Island Destination in Europe’ by Wanderlust Magazine

Ireland has won a major travel award in London – the ‘Most Desirable Island Destination in Europe’.

The award was presented to Tourism Ireland this week at the 22nd annual Wanderlust Travel Awards, which took place in the British Museum, during World Travel Market/WTM London.

Wanderlust is a popular travel magazine in Britain and the winners of its annual awards are decided on by an independent panel of judges, as well as by tens of thousands of the globe-trotting readers of the magazine. For the second year in a row, Ireland took the number one spot in the ‘Most Desirable Island Destination in Europe’ category – beating off tough competition from Malta, Sicily, Hvar, Crete, Jersey and Menorca.

Siobhan McManamy, Tourism Ireland’s Director of Markets, said: “We are delighted that Ireland has been singled out once again this year for this prestigious award. As we look now to 2024, this award is some really positive news. Accolades like this help to shine a spotlight on Ireland for all the right reasons. Travellers nowadays have tremendous choice, which makes it more important than ever for us to ensure that Ireland stands out from other destinations.”

This is what Wanderlust had to say about Ireland and why its readers selected Ireland as the winner in this category: “For the second year in a row, Ireland has come out on top as the Most Desirable Island in Europe. Encompassing Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland, the Emerald Island is jam-packed full of adventures for any traveller. Looking for a city break? Dublin and Belfast offer a range of restaurants, pubs, museums and historic landmarks to keep you entertained. An outdoor getaway? From the Dingle Peninsula to County Donegal, the Wild Atlantic Way boasts breathtaking coastal and countryside scenery ideal for hikers, horse riders and road-trippers. A quieter getaway? There are endless secret spots across the island to escape the hustle and bustle of everyday life.”