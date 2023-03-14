Foreign Visitor Numbers to Ireland Up 8% in June

Inbound visitor numbers jumped 8%, year-on-year, in June, according to latest monthly data from the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

In all, the CSO measured that some 669,500 foreign visitors completed a trip to Ireland in June – most coming from Britain (34%), the US (24%) and Germany (6.5%).

Gregg Patrick, Statistician in the Tourism and Travel Division of the CSO, said: “The results show that 669,500 foreign visitors departed Ireland on overseas routes in June 2024, an increase of 8.0% compared with June 2023. Some 34% of the visitors were from Great Britain, 24% were from the United States, and 6.5% were from Germany. Typically, their visit lasted 7.3 nights.

“Their most frequent reason for their journey (45.8%) was for holiday or leisure purposes. More of the visitors stayed in hotels (46.1%) than in any other accommodation type, and the typical cost of their visit was €1,437, which comprised €415 on fares, €45 on pre-payments, €458 on accommodation, and €519 on day-to-day expenditure.”