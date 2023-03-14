fbpx
Cassidy Travel Becomes Exclusive Honeymoon Planning Partner for Digital Platform Everly

By Geoff Percival
Cassidy Travel has signed an exclusive partnership with Everly, a pioneering digital platform for couples planning their wedding.

This collaboration designates Cassidy Travel as Everly’s exclusive honeymoon planning partner, enabling couples to create an account on the platform where their guests can contribute towards their dream honeymoon.

Sharon Harney, General Manager, Cassidy Travel, said:“We are thrilled to collaborate exclusively with Everly to bring our clients a unique honeymoon planning experience. At Cassidy Travel, we are committed to making every trip exceptional, and this partnership allows us to create more personalised and seamless honeymoon packages that reflect each couple’s unique vision and desires.”

