FlixBus Service Expands Into Ireland, with Expressway Partnership

Global travel tech company Flix has expanded its global travel network to Ireland and will offer coach travel in Ireland from today (August 8).

Services in and to Ireland are available on the FlixBus network following co-operation with local operators Expressway and Flightlink, including airport and ferry connections for a seamless travel experience.

The co-operation means that for the first time, travellers will be able to purchase tickets between Ireland and the UK through Flix, with Dublin, London and Birmingham connected on a route via ferry in Holyhead.

Consumers can access travel to and from Ireland from the UK and Europe, offering transport in 44 countries around the world on Flix’s state-of-the-art booking platform.

Tickets will be available to buy for services to and from around 150 destinations starting from today.

The global travel tech company will co-operate with Expressway, Bus Éireann’s premium coach service, offering tickets on 14 routes around the Republic of Ireland.

Andreas Schorling, Managing Director at FlixBus UK said: “We are delighted to bring Irish routes to our extensive global network enabling travellers to book via our convenient booking platform in 44 countries and four continents.”

Expressway’s coach network comprises the majority of key destinations around Ireland, including Cork, Galway, Limerick, Waterford and Dublin, all now available with Flix.

Andrew Yates, Head of Expressway said: “Partnering with FlixBus is a very exciting project which enables us to promote tourism to Ireland to a global market, particularly bringing our brand to Europe through the Flix booking platform.”

Flightlink tickets will also be available to buy from the Flix website and Flix app, offering direct services between Dublin Airport and cities including Ennis, Killarney and Limerick.

CEO & Founder of Flightlink David Conway added: “Having launched just over a year ago, we’re delighted to grow the visibility of our coach services, providing tickets to an audience we simply would not have reached otherwise.”

FlixBus, part of the global Flix group, has grown rapidly over the past 11 years to deliver Europe’s largest coach network.

Tickets start at €8.50, available to purchase from www.flixbus.ie or the FlixBus App.