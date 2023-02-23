Dublin’s Ashling Hotel Gearing Up For One of its Best Years

Dublin’s Ashling Hotel is gearing up for 2023 to be one of its best years yet as it continues to celebrate significant success in 2022 having emerged winner of a host of awards and accolades both locally and nationally.

The hotel, based in Dublin 8, in close proximity to Heuston Station, Phoenix Park and numerous other landmarks in the capital, received 11 nominations across a host of national tourism and hospitality award ceremonies recently, including the Irish Hotel Awards, the Gold Medal Awards, the Irish Hospitality Institute awards, the Irish Accommodation Service Awards and the CIE Tours Awards.

The hotel has emerged as the winner of seven of the 10 nominations received, which Managing Director of the hotel Ronan Walsh said is “a testament to the wonderful professional and friendly approach the team in the hotel have.”

Nominations and accolades received by the Ashling and its teams for 2022:

Irish Hotel Awards

· Ciara Barry, Marketing Manager of the Year Leinster – Winner

· Ubaldo Santos, Rising Star of the Year Leinster – Winner

· Jennifer Farrell, Receptionist of the Year – Finalist

· Business & Conference Hotel of the Year – Winner

Gold Medal Awards

· 4 Star Hotel of the Year – Nominated

· Ireland’s Favourite Place to Stay Leinster – Winner

· Excellence in Customer Service Award – Winner (Reservations team)

Irish Hospitality Institute

· Ciara Barry – Marketing Manager of the Year Finalist

IASI – Irish Accommodation Service Award

· Accommodation overall Award – Gold Medal

· Accommodation Olympics — Team Gold Medal

CIE Tours Awards 2022

· Merit Award

The recent award success represents a further boost for the hotel which also invested €250,000 last summer to add to and enhance the conference and meeting facilities, with 15 dedicated meeting / board rooms and larger conference rooms.

It has also invested significantly in its staff and teams which now stand in excess of 150 people.

Managing Director of the Ashling Hotel, Ronan Walsh said the hotel would continue to strive for further awards and continue to grow and expand its offering for visitors to the hotel in the year ahead.

A further significant refurbishment project is now underway to transform the bright and spacious Chesterfield’s restaurant and Iveagh Bar.

He added that it was a priority for the hotel to use Irish craft and trades for all furniture, fabrics, carpets and wall coverings as part of the renovations, which are expected to be completed later in 2023.

Speaking about the hotel’s recent award success and further plans for 2023, Mr Walsh said:

“I would like to take this opportunity to applaud and congratulate, Jennifer, Ubaldo, and Ciara on their fantastic achievements in the 2022 Irish Hotel Awards and our Teams successes in the Irish Gold Medal awards and IASI Olympics. Achieving recognition for the Hotel or venue is fantastic but winning an award for one of our team is truly special. Recognition from your peers says so much.

“To be nominated for 11 awards throughout all departments of the Hotel and successfully take home eight is an incredible feat – but we will continue to strive for improvements and hope to take home more in 2023.”

“At the Ashling Hotel, we continuously strive to listen, adapt and change with our guests’ and all stakeholders at the centre of everything we do. Our teams are our strength, our vision, and our inspiration and our mantra is ‘Be Kind to yourself and to others’

“Our goal is to offer the very best service with a genuine smile, whilst also growing as individuals who show kindness and understanding whenever we can, to us this illustrates the true meaning of hospitality.

“It’s a very exciting time for the Ashling and we all look forward to extending our traditional warm welcome to guests from both Ireland and beyond in the year ahead,” Mr Walsh said.