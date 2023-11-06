Doyle Hotels Sees Post-Pandemic Profit and Revenue Surge

The Doyle Hotels group has posted revenues of €147.7m for the calendar year of 2022.

The figure is a massive increase from the €53.2m turnover recorded during Covid-hit 2021.

The group’s pre-tax profits jumped from €8m to €28m.

Revenue at the group’s Irish hotels – which include the Westbury in Dublin and the River Lee in Cork – rose from €21.4m to €59.7m. Income at its UK hotels – which are located in London and Bristol – jumped €40m to €66m. The group is also active in the US, where it has a presence in Washington DC.