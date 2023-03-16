Culture Ireland Continues Promotion of Irish Arts with Latest €745,000 Funding

The Minister for Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media, Catherine Martin TD, today announced funding of over €745,000 for the promotion of Irish arts globally through Culture Ireland’s Grants Programme. The funding will benefit 101 projects spread across 22 countries and covering dance, film, literature, music, theatre, visual arts, architecture and circus.

Announcing the awards, Minister Martin said: “I am delighted to announce this round of Culture Ireland funding which will promote the Irish arts worldwide, generating new opportunities for Irish artists to present their work globally. The recent success at the Oscars demonstrates the Irish artists’ reputation for excellence. I know that this round of funding will continue that success and connect our artists to international audiences.”

Projects include:

Prime Cut Productions presenting Removed by Fionnuala Kennedy as part of the Dream Big Children’s Festival at the Space Theatre, Adelaide, Australia (May 2023)

Hands Down Circus presenting Tape That on tour to Korea, Sweden and Great Britain (May – July 2023)