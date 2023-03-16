Culture Ireland Continues Promotion of Irish Arts with Latest €745,000 Funding

The Minister for Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media, Catherine Martin TD, today announced funding of over €745,000 for the promotion of Irish arts globally through Culture Ireland’s Grants Programme. The funding will benefit 101 projects spread across 22 countries and covering dance, film, literature, music, theatre, visual arts, architecture and circus.
Announcing the awards, Minister Martin said: “I am delighted to announce this round of Culture Ireland funding which will promote the Irish arts worldwide, generating new opportunities for Irish artists to present their work globally. The recent success at the Oscars demonstrates the Irish artists’ reputation for excellence. I know that this round of funding will continue that success and connect our artists to international audiences.”
Projects include:
- Prime Cut Productions presenting Removed by Fionnuala Kennedy as part of the Dream Big Children’s Festival at the Space Theatre, Adelaide, Australia (May 2023)
- Hands Down Circus presenting Tape That on tour to Korea, Sweden and Great Britain (May – July 2023)
- Support for Irish filmmakers for Spring/Summer 2023 touring programme, Irish Film London, (April – July 2023)
- Presentation of works by Ian Wieczorek & Noel Arrigan at the Supermarket Art fair, Stockholm (May 2023)
- Green on Red Galley presenting works by Fergus Martin, Nigel Rolfe, and Kirstin Arndt at Art Dusseldorf, Germany, (April-May 2023)
- A Louth Lilt performing at Speyfest, Scotland (July 2023)
- Showcase of emerging Irish artists participating in the Cambridge Folk Festival, (July 2023)
- Goitse undertaking a tour of the USA and Canada, (August 2023)
- Scustin undertaking a tour of Britain, Germany, and the Netherlands, (April-May 2023)
- David Toms and Roisin Kiberd participating in readings and conversation at Curious Fox Books, Berlin, Germany, (May 2023)
- Presentation of A Change in the Air by Jane Clarke at the West Greenwich Library, London, Britain, (June 2023)
- Presentation of Structure Protoype Model by Miriam Dunn at Time Space Existence 2023, Venice, Italy (May to November 2023)