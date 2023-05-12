Cork Wows Swiss Travel Writers

A group of Swiss travel writers has been exploring Cork city and county, as guests of Tourism Ireland and Fáilte Ireland.

They were here to highlight the Edelweiss Air flight from Zurich to Cork – Edelweiss Air is the airline which has taken over the service from SWISS – as well as to showcase some of the many things to see and do in Cork and inspire their readers to follow in their footsteps.

The writers – whose print and online publications have a combined audience of more than 790,000 readers – enjoyed visits to Titanic Experience Cobh, Franciscan Well Brewery, Blackrock Castle Observatory, West Cork Farm Tours in Rosscarbery, as well as Bantry House and Garden.

Their itinerary also included night kayaking at Castlehaven Bay with Atlantic Sea Kayaking, a walking tour of Sheep’s Head with Outdoors Ireland and a food tour with Kinsale Food Tours. The group enjoyed a ferry crossing to Cape Clear Island, where they visited Cape Clear Distillery.

Aubrey Irwin, Tourism Ireland’s Manager for Austria and Switzerland, said: “Tourism Ireland was delighted to invite this group of influential travel writers to come and discover some of the many things to see and do in Cork. It was also a great opportunity to highlight the Edelweiss Air flight from Zurich to Cork. Fact-finding visits like this are a really effective way for us to get positive exposure for Ireland through the media in Switzerland. The articles these travel writers will produce will be read by more than 790,000 people – or potential holidaymakers for Ireland.”