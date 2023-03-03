Bray Included in Time Out’s 14 Most Underrated Spots

For those living in Dublin, or even Ireland, Bray is well-known and much loved. Whether it’s your go-to place for a weekend drive, or the Bray to Greystones Cliff Walk (plans to reopen it are in the anvil) or even for some fish and chips – Bray has always been on Dubliner’s diary. But now, Time Out has included it in its list of 14 most underrated destinations in the world for 2023.

All the featured destinations in the list were selected with the help of Time Out’s network of local experts and writers. These were done so “with the aim of inspiring and enabling people to discover places which pack a punch in terms of food, culture and experiences but are often overlooked by travellers”.

Bray has been praised by the travel writer Stephen Emms, and he notes that it was often referred to as ‘Brighton of Ireland’. But it’s not just about what it was in the past. Bray continues to be abuzz with activities and events, new eateries and old (favourites), and there’s always something happening.

You may just wander in for a stroll on the old Victorian promenade or to walk your dog, but stay on for more. A drink, some fish and chips (Seaside Fast Food is an absolute gem, do try that out), or even a fine dining experience. If the weather is good, you may even do the Bray Head walk. Kids in tow? Bray Sea Life comes in so handy. You can’t miss it – it’s located right on the promenade front and the gorgeously colourful fish, tropical life and more is sure to delight everyone. (Yes, we are talking about the child in you too!).

Enough said about the charms of Bray; perhaps you are curious about the other places on the list? Here’s the full list:

Mongolia Lake Bacalar, Mexico Cuenca, Ecuador Srebrenik, Bosnia and Herzegovina Cabo Rojo, Puerto Rico Gippsland, Australia Plymouth, England Burlington, Vermont Turku, Finland Karpathos, Greece Lombok, Indonesia São Tomé and Príncipe Bray, Ireland Eastern Highlands, Zimbabwe

(The lead photograph in the story is from bray.ie)