TTR Roadshows in Galway and Cork

By Leona Kenny
The second TTR Roadshow was in the Galmont Hotel, Galway on Wednesday, 23 February. The last show took place Cork followed on Thursday 25 February, in The Metropole Hotel.

Suppliers from across the travel trade met with agents from all over the country for a great afternoon of networking and reuniting.

Cork – 24 February, The Metropole Hotel

Suppliers featuring at the TTR Roadshow include:

  1. Portaventura.
  2. Iberostar hotels.
  3. Malta Tourist Board.
  4. Switzerland and Interlaken Tourism.
  5. TAP Air Portugal.
  6. Portugal Tourism.
  7. Tenerife Tourism.
  8. Croatia Tourist Board.
  9. Cotentin Normandy.
  10. Tourism Seychelles.
  11. Salou, Costa Daurada.
  12. Virgin Atlantic.
  13. Madeira Tourist Board.
  14. AAT Kings
  15. Barbados Tourism
  16. made (London & Broadway theatres).
  17. Westjet
  18. Cork Airport
  19. Sani Resort
  20. Ikos Resorts.

