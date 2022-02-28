TTR Roadshows in Galway and Cork

The second TTR Roadshow was in the Galmont Hotel, Galway on Wednesday, 23 February. The last show took place Cork followed on Thursday 25 February, in The Metropole Hotel.
Suppliers from across the travel trade met with agents from all over the country for a great afternoon of networking and reuniting.
Suppliers featuring at the TTR Roadshow include:
- Portaventura.
- Iberostar hotels.
- Malta Tourist Board.
- Switzerland and Interlaken Tourism.
- TAP Air Portugal.
- Portugal Tourism.
- Tenerife Tourism.
- Croatia Tourist Board.
- Cotentin Normandy.
- Tourism Seychelles.
- Salou, Costa Daurada.
- Virgin Atlantic.
- Madeira Tourist Board.
- AAT Kings
- Barbados Tourism
- made (London & Broadway theatres).
- Westjet
- Cork Airport
- Sani Resort
- Ikos Resorts.