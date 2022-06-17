Celebrating World Tapas Day with the Spanish Tourism Office at Taste of Dublin

The Spanish Tourism Office and Saborea España partnered up at the Taste of Dublin

with a feature stand named Tasting Spain. ITTN’s Sharon Jordan attended the flavourful evening of Spanish gastronomy.

The iconic summer event in Dublin’s Iveagh Gardens runs until Sunday, 19th of June, with over 30,000 people expected to descend upon the capital as the champagne pops for the highlight of the Irish foodies’ calendar.

Tasting Spain covers Spanish gastronomic tourism across twenty Spanish destinations. It is a unique Spanish gastronomic experience where visitors will have the opportunity to sample a wide variety of high-quality products from Spain, ranging from wines to olive oils, cheeses and pastries.

Guests have the opportunity to discover different Spanish regions exhibiting within the stand

thanks to their fantastic chefs and experts that will delight them with special masterclasses and wine

tastings within the space.

Visitors will be able to learn about the incredible gastronomic and tourist experiences that you could

enjoy on your next trip to Spain directly from our partner destinations. The team at the Spanish Tourism Office are delighted to count with Lanzarote, Fuerteventura, Gran Canaria, Cambrils, Valladolid (Castile & Leon) and Zaragoza (Aragon). The feature will include a shopping area where visitors will be able to purchase products in the exhibition and take with them back home the tastiest memories of the event.

A special deserved mention is the celebration of the famous World Tapas Day on the 16th of June. On

this day, an exclusive presentation of Tapas took place at the NEFF Taste Kitchen at 8:45pm on Thursday evening with five Spanish chefs show-cooking their award-winning tapa in a journey across Spain.

Other show-cooking demos with Spanish chefs scheduled at the NEFF Taste Kitchen are:

Susana Casanova (Zaragoza) – Friday afternoon session at 1:15pm

Alex San José Birbaum (Valladolid) – Friday evening session at 8:45pm

Juan Santiago & Guillermo Ramírez (Gran Canaria) – Friday evening session at 9:35pm

Gaspar Caparó (Cambrils) – Saturday afternoon session at 12:30pm

Victor Valverde (Lanzarote) – Sunday afternoon session at 12:30pm





