Royal Caribbean Hosts Media in Dublin

ITTN’s Allie Sheehan and Stephen Aherne attended an evening of drinks and canapes with the Royal Caribbean team in House, Dublin last night.

The event was hosted by Miriam Mortimer and Laura Allen from Royal Caribbean’s EMEA PR team, Tabya Ahmed from BCW’s Irish press office team and Team Royal Ireland Stuart Byron, Director of Sales, Jennifer Callister, Head of Ireland, John Booty, Key Account Manager and Michelle Ryan, Sales Development Manager.

The exclusive event was organised to thank the media and discuss all the updates from Royal Caribbean.

Trade Updates

The big news at the moment is Royal Caribbean are paying out double rewards on all Anthem of the Seas sailings until 11th April 2023.

€10 for an interior

€20 for oceanview

€30 for suite

March Campaign

Flights from €99

Available on select Europe itinerary sailings departing 8th May – 29th October 2023. Subject to availability.

Low Deposits:

The low deposits of just €99 per person will also continue through to 31st March 2023, available on new bookings made on or between 1st March 2023 and 31st March 2023 for cruises of 6 nights or longer departing from 1st January 2023 – 30th April 2025.

Cruises from just €799

Price from €799 on Symphony of the Seas sailing from Barcelona, Spain and Explorer of the Seas sailing from Ravenna, Italy. Price is based on two people sharing an Interior stateroom and is inclusive of taxes and subject to availability. This applies to selected 2023 sailings of 7-night full board cruise. Whilst sail dates might change quoted prices will be available for the promotional period. Offer ends 31st March 2023. T&C’s Apply.

Thank you to Royal Caribbean for hosting us last night. Make sure you’re part of the Royal Caribbean Ireland trade Facebook group for all the updates and social assets.