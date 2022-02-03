ITIC Tourism Industry Conference takes place in April

The ITIC Tourism Industry Conference will take place in April.

The half-day conference will take place from 10 am on Wednesday, April 27th in the Hogan Suite, Croke Park, Dublin 1.

The theme of the conference will be sustainability and competitiveness, two key pillars for Irish tourism’s recovery following the damage of the pandemic.

The conference will be moderated by broadcaster Dearbhail McDonald and include a number of high profile speakers and promises to be an unmissable event for tourism and hospitality leaders.

The full programme will be released soon and tickets will go on sale.

In the meantime, mark the date in your diary!