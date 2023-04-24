Sun, Sea & Fantasy in the Sunshine State with Brand USA

We are back with another exciting itinerary from Brand USA and another chance to win a €50 One4All Voucher. This week, we’re visiting the Sunshine State… Let’s go!

Whether you’re starting in Miami or Fort Lauderdale, your adventure begins in the land of sun, sand, and Latin culture parties.



First, explore South Beach in Miami’s Art Deco District. People watch while enjoying a Caipirinha cocktail at an al fresco café, shop for upscale fashion on Collins Avenue, and indulge in delicious Cuban cuisine before hitting up a Latin-themed club. For a change of pace, take a short drive to Key Biscayne Beach for a tranquil beach day or visit Wynwood Art District and Little Havana for exciting culture.

Alternatively, if you start your tour in Fort Lauderdale, you can’t miss the spotless beaches and relaxed, elegant community. Explore by water taxi, take a boat tour past waterfront mansions on “Millionaire’s Row,” and visit Los Olas Riverfront for world-class shopping and dining. For bargain hunters, head to Sawgrass Mills outlet mall in Sunrise, eight miles north.

As you head north from Fort Lauderdale, make sure to stop by Delray Beach, a peaceful seaside community with plenty of culture. Visit Morikami Museum & Japanese Gardens to meander through six intricate green spaces inspired by famous gardens in Japan, or check out Wakodahatchee Wetlands for an encounter with wild Florida.

Palm Beach, a stylish counterpoint to Delray, offers high-end shopping along palm-lined Worth Avenue and culture at Flagler Museum, a Gilded Era estate showcasing period art and decor. Nearby, take a climbing tour to the top of Jupiter Inlet Lighthouse.

Continuing along Florida’s Space Coast, Cocoa Beach is a sweet surf town with a nostalgic vibe and major attractions nearby. Take a surfing lesson on the beach after visiting famous Ron Jon Surf Shop for wave-riding supplies. Tour Kennedy Space Centre just up the coast in Titusville, and hike or boat through the national wildlife refuge and the Canaveral National Seashore to experience unspoiled Florida and an abundance of wildlife.

Home to more than a dozen theme parks, the Orlando area needs no introduction. Visit Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom, Epcot, and Animal Kingdom; Universal Orlando’s Universal Studios and Islands of Adventure; and SeaWorld Orlando, Aquatica Orlando, and Discovery Cove for exciting rides and shows, visits with storybook characters, parades, and fireworks. Afterward, head to Old Town Kissimmee for old-fashioned carnival rides, entertainment, and shops, or go to LEGOLAND in Winter Haven for even more fun.

As you head further north, make a pit stop in Daytona Beach for some family fun. Enjoy 23 miles of beaches for swimming and surfing and listen to live music at the Daytona Beach Bandshell. Visit the Daytona International Speedway, the Motorsports Hall of Fame of America, the Daytona Lagoon water park, or the boardwalk amusement area.

Continue your journey to St. Augustine, the longest continually inhabited European-founded city in the USA. Stroll the narrow streets, enter the many museums, and visit landmarks such as Castillo de San Marcos, Ponce de Leon’s “Fountain of Youth”, and the Oldest Wooden Schoolhouse. Dive into more than four centuries of history that owes much to Spanish, English, Greek, Native American, and African-American influences. St. Augustine is a place for history buffs and everyone else.

End your road trip with a short drive from Key Largo to Islamorada, an island paradise with glistening blue waters, fabulous restaurants with water views, and the freshest seafood. Finish in Key West, the southernmost point in the USA, famous for its lively nightlife, water sports, and being the home of Ernest Hemingway. Explore on foot and enjoy the energetic atmosphere of shops, bars, and cafes on Duval Street, and don’t forget to visit the gardens and courtyards.

Florida offers something for everyone, from tranquil beaches to exciting theme parks, historic landmarks to lively nightlife. So, what are you waiting for? Book your customers dream-holiday to the Sunshine State today.

