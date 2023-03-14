Menorca: The Perfect Island for Families and Couples

ITTNs Sharon Jordan was one of the lucky media brought down to experience Menorca – an island that is often thought of as Majorca’s smaller sister and Ibiza’s quieter more reserved cousin.

So, when I was invited on this trip, I knew I had to find out exactly what this Island had to offer Irish holidaymakers – after having sold and promoted it for nearly 15 years.

Departing on a Ryanair direct flight to Mahon airport, this flight was bumper to bumper filled with families and couples of all ages. My pre-conceived perception that Menorca was a family destination was instantly confirmed. And I felt a pang of guilt that I hadn’t got my children with me, but mentally promised that if I liked it I’d bring them back one day – a great way to eliminate mummy guilt 😝

Ryanair flies twice weekly from Dublin, and Flights are also available with Sunway TUI and AerLingus from Cork and Belfast.

So what is the appeal of this Island for families – it can’t be just the short flight; what is there to do once you arrive? Well here it goes – because there is a lot.

My Top 5 Family-friendly activities

1. Beautiful Beaches:



Menorca boasts numerous beautiful beaches with calm, crystal-clear waters that are perfect for families. Some popular family-friendly beaches include Son Bou, Cala Galdana,Cala Mitjana, and Cala Macarella. Spend your days building sandcastles, swimming, and soaking up the Mediterranean sun. I can highly recommend the beaches they are sandy, quaint and what you’d expect of the Balerics.

2. Explore Caves:

Menorca has several caves that can captivate both adults and children. The Cova d’en Xoroi is a particularly famous cave, offering not only stunning natural formations but also a bar and lounge. For a more adventurous experience, visit theCaves of Xoroi or the Caves of Cova des Coloms.

3. Hiking and Nature Trails:



Menorca is known for its natural beauty and hiking trails that are suitable for families. The Camí de Cavalls, a historic trail that circumnavigates the island, offers various sections with different difficulty levels. You can embark on shorter hikes with younger children or longer, more challenging ones with older kids. We walked around 10km of this trek before returning for a dip in the sea – heaven!

4. Water Sports and Boat Tours:

The island provides opportunities for various water sports such as kayaking, paddleboarding, and snorkeling, all of which can be enjoyed as a family. As luck would have it, it rained on the day we had a Kayak scheduled. There is an exceptional Kayaking centre at the Artiem Hotels in Cala Galdana and due to the weather change, they quickly offered us use of their fabulous spa circuit, which was one of the best I’ve tried anywhere.



You can also take a boat tour to explore the coastline, visit hidden coves, and even go on a glass-bottom boat to observe marine life without getting wet. When the weather improved we took a quick 10 minute boat ride out to an island called Illa del Rei where we took in some culture at the Hauser & Wirth Gallery before taking in some wonderful sea views followed by an exquisite lunch in La Cantina in the gardens.

5. Visit Ciutadella and Mahón:

Explore the charming towns of Ciutadella and Mahón, where you can wander through historic streets, visit local markets, and enjoy delicious Mediterranean cuisine. Both towns have family-friendly attractions, such as Ciutadella’s old town and the Mahón harbor, where you can watch boats and enjoy ice cream.

If you find yourself looking for something a little more romantic, Menorca offers plenty of experiences tailored for couples.

Our Top Five Activities For Couples

1. Wine tasting:



For those that like to have a drink, Menorca’s wine selection is unmatched. Immerse yourself in the local culture of grape growing and winemaking in Ciutadella de Menorca with a guided tour of a family-owned winery. Tour the vineyards and have the chance to taste four wines.

2. Cheese making:



Pair this activity with a cheese making demonstration at theMuseo Binissuès manor, and learn about the rural traditions of Menorca. Witness the cheese-making demonstration and benefit from entry to the Museum of Natural Sciences of Menorca.

3. Sunset Boat Cruise:

What’s more relaxing and romantic by sailing off into the sunset on a private boat? Set off from Port Mahon and enjoy an evening full of exploring the coast and caves of Menorca.

4. Hot Air Balloon Ride:



Ever dreamed of ticking off a hot air balloon ride from your bucket list? Why not do it over Menorca, and breeze over its beautiful coastlines and landscape.

5. Star Gazing:



Possibly not the first thing that comes to mind when you think of Menorca, but the clarity of the sky at night is simply breathtaking during the summer months. Layer up and head out for a guided stargazing tour with telescopes provided on site.

If you’re looking for a place to recommend your guests to stay, we compiled a list of both family and couple friendly hotels in Menorca, starting with the most popular holiday resorts!

Menorca’s popular holiday resorts broken down

1. Cala Galdana:



This picturesque bay is home to several family-friendly resorts. The calm and shallow waters make it ideal for young children. The Meliá Cala Galdana and the Audax Spa & Wellness Resort are two popular options in this area.

2. Son Bou:



This long, sandy beach on the southern coast is a favourite among families. Resorts like the Sol Milanos Pinguinos and the Royal Son Bou Family Club offer comprehensive amenities and activities for children.

3. Cala’n Bosch:



Located on the southwest coast, Cala’n Bosch is known for its marina and family-friendly atmosphere. Some options here include the Marinda Garden Aparthotel and the Grupotel Aldea Cala’n Bosch. We stayed at the family friendly property called Zafiro and it definitely delivered on the family promise. I’d recommend this for younger families in particular. With a pirate ship pool and bouncing castles just some of the main feature of this property, you can be sure the kids will be entertained throughout their stay.

4. Arenal d’en Castell:



This horseshoe-shaped beach on the north coast is relatively quiet and suitable for families. Consider staying at the White Sands Beach Club or the Isla Paraiso.

5. Punta Prima:



This resort area on the southeast coast boasts a lovely beach and various family-friendly accommodations. You can look into the Insotel Punta Prima Resort or the Hotel Xaloc Playa.

6. Cala Blanca:



A quieter option on the western coast, Cala Blanca offers a relaxed atmosphere for families. Check out the Globales Mediterrani Hotel or the Princesa Playa Hotel.

7. Cala’n Porter:



This resort is known for the Cova d’en Xoroi, a unique bar in a cave. You can stay at the Hotel Playa Azul or the Sa Barrera Apartments.

8. Cala’n Forcat:



Located near Ciutadella, this area has some family-friendly resorts like the Globales Club Almirante Farragut and the Los Lentiscos Apartments.

Our Top Picks For Couples

1. ARTIEM Audax:

This adults only hotel promises to help couples disconnect from the world on their Blue Spa thermal circuit. If you’re looking for a place to calmly read a book with the sound of whispering waves in the background, or simply stroll along the beach at Cala Galdana, ARTIEM Audax will be perfect for you.

2. La Quinta Menorca by PortBlue Boutique – Adults Only



Another adults only option, La Quinta is a luxury hotel just 400m from Cala’n Bosch Beach. Although the hotel is in a prime location, La Quinta delivers on its promise of offering a quiet, regenerative retreat.

3. S’Hotelet d’es Born – Suites & SPA:



Something a little different, this 5-star hotel is located in the center of Ciutadella. The property is set in a historic 16th century building, with a stunning underground spa. Perfect mix of beach, relax and explore, S’Hotelet d’es Born will be ideal for couples who want to experience the historical side of Menorca.

4. Hotel Rural Biniarroca:



This hotel is nothing short of captivating! From Idyllic gardens on the hotel grounds to Punta Prima Beach, the location and amenities on site are perfect for those who want to move a little further away from the general hustle and bustle of Menorca’s other populated beaches.

5. Jardí de Ses Bruixes Boutique Hotel:



If you’re looking to stay close to the harbor, Jardí de Ses Bruixes is located in central Mahón. This stylish hotel offers charming interior coupled with great location. Set in a restored building dating from 1811, the rooms at Ses Bruixes feature modern, rustic décor with whitewashed walls. You can walk down to the harbor in just 5 minutes from the hotel, and there are plenty of good restaurants on the way!

After seeing this little Island first hand for the first time I now can totally see the appeal and why she’s so popular with Irish holidaymakers.

Menorca is a fantastic destination for those looking to unwind and relax, whether you are looking to go as a family or as a pair, you’ll be sure to find something for you. And yes – the short flight is a dream.