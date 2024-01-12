ITTN in Attendance at Celebrity Cruises 2024 Travel Agent Appreciation Awards

ITTN’s Charly Helling was in attendance yesterday afternoon, alongside over 80 other travel partners at Celebrity Cruises’ 2024 Travel Agent Appreciation Awards held at the ME London.

The award-winning cruise line rewarded an impeccable line up of valued trade partners in

recognition of those who went above and beyond in the last 12 months towards supporting its

business.

The awards were hosted by Celebrity Cruises’ Vice President & Managing Director EMEA, Giles Hawke, Senior Sales Director for UK & Ireland, Claire Stirrup and Head of Sales UK & Ireland, Nicola McNeish.

Giles Hawke, Vice President & Managing Director, EMEA, for Celebrity Cruises said: “I am

delighted to join everyone today for my first Travel Agent Appreciation Awards. Today is about

celebrating all of our travel partners and thanking them for their continuous support. The Above

and Beyond Award winners demonstrated their commitment to the sector by reaching new

milestones, driving business success and showcasing innovative strategies in 2023.”

A total of nine awards were presented to key industry figures, celebrating their commitment to not only Celebrity Cruises, but the wider industry too.

Huge Congratulations to all the winners : Cassidy Travel, Oasis Travel, Imagine Cruising, Designer Travel, Stewart Travel, Hays Travel, Cruise 118,The Advantage Travel Partnership and Iglu Cruise.

Hawke added “2023 was an incredible year for Celebrity Cruises, as we ended the year on a high with the launch of our fourth Edge Series ship, the brand-new Celebrity Ascent. We also

announced that Celebrity Apex will be homeporting in Southampton for a second year in 2025 –

this is testament to the loyalty from our travel partners which contributes to our ever-growing

confidence in the UK market. We have seen an impressive start to Wave and are looking

forward to another great year in 2024. I’m honoured to celebrate a room full of industry greats,

and to have the opportunity to say thank you to our travel agent community, who will always be

at the heart of our brand.”

After a fantastic three course meal and plenty of prosecco, the afternoon ended on a high with live music and dancing.

Thank you to Celebrity Cruises for a wonderful afternoon and be sure to check out https://www.celebritycentral.co.uk/ where Agents can continue to ‘Earn on Every Booking’ in 2024, as the top 100 agents have the chance to win £500 each, on top of earning a £50 bonus on the first five new bookings they make, and new-to-cruise agents will also earn a £25 bonus for the first three bookings that they make and claim on Celebrity Rewards.