City Sightseeing Enhances Visitor Experience with Digital Tipping Service Powered by TripAdmi

City Sightseeing, the renowned open-top bus, boat, and walking tour company, has chosen TripAdmit as its global digital tipping software partner. Across the City Sightseeing Group’s presence in over 100 cities worldwide, the TipDirect digital tipping platform by TripAdmit will now be available.

The TipDirect platform provides a secure and cashless method for guests to express appreciation to their guides or drivers. Through their mobile devices, guests can conveniently tip guides by either tapping a card or scanning a QR code.

In addition to facilitating digital tipping, TipDirect’s AI automation assists guests in generating personalised reviews. The platform has introduced new features, enabling City Sightseeing to upsell other tours and enhance their social media following through the innovative Social Connect functionality.

Matias Machesich, Director of Sales for TripAdmit, said, “This latest partnership is a testament to the TipDirect development team, which has crafted our powerful platform. As we progress toward a cashless society, our vision is to simplify digital tipping for guests worldwide.”