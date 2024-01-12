SEARCH
HomeTravel NewsCity Sightseeing Enhances Visitor Experience with Digital Tipping Service Powered by TripAdmi
Travel News

City Sightseeing Enhances Visitor Experience with Digital Tipping Service Powered by TripAdmi

Emer Roche
By Emer Roche
Estimated Reading Time - Less than 1 min.

City Sightseeing, the renowned open-top bus, boat, and walking tour company, has chosen TripAdmit as its global digital tipping software partner. Across the City Sightseeing Group’s presence in over 100 cities worldwide, the TipDirect digital tipping platform by TripAdmit will now be available.

The TipDirect platform provides a secure and cashless method for guests to express appreciation to their guides or drivers. Through their mobile devices, guests can conveniently tip guides by either tapping a card or scanning a QR code.

In addition to facilitating digital tipping, TipDirect’s AI automation assists guests in generating personalised reviews. The platform has introduced new features, enabling City Sightseeing to upsell other tours and enhance their social media following through the innovative Social Connect functionality.

Matias Machesich, Director of Sales for TripAdmit, said, “This latest partnership is a testament to the TipDirect development team, which has crafted our powerful platform. As we progress toward a cashless society, our vision is to simplify digital tipping for guests worldwide.”

Emer Roche
Emer Roche
Emer has over 10 years experience working for Irish magazines, supplements, websites and creative agencies. She’s written features for U Magazine, Image Magazine and theheyday.ie, across a range of subjects such as women’s interest, travel, culture, news and interviews. She also has a portfolio of commercial writing for creative agencies, such as RTE.ie and Originate Creative. Emer is a Dublin native with part of her heart in Ardmore, County Waterford. She lives in Dublin 7 with her husband, two kids, dog and cat.
Previous article
ITTN in Attendance at Celebrity Cruises 2024 Travel Agent Appreciation Awards

RELATED ARTICLES

Logo
@ittn.ie
2,733 Followers
Follow

Must Read

© ITTN.ie