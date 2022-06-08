Dublin Digital PR Company Vroom Digital Suggest Increasing your Online Strategies for Success

What is Digital PR, and how does it drive sales? In this piece, Niamh Waters, Head of PR & Digital PR at VROOM Digital, breaks it down…

Are travel and tourism brands including Digital PR in their marketing strategies?

Absolutely! Since starting in VROOM Digital, I have been lucky enough to work on several exciting Digital PR campaigns for a wonderful mix of clients. Digital PR is so versatile compared to traditional PR that the possibilities are endless for the type of content that can be created for a campaign.

We recently worked with Doolin Ferry Co.’s campaign to launch their summer season. This involved creating content for their landing page, messaging for social campaigns, Blog, and PR activity. In addition, it included bespoke pitching, landing coverage and links on several online publications, including IrishTimes.com. The best part was the knock-on effect, so this particular piece of coverage also appeared in the print edition of The Irish Times. A big win for this client, and a great example of the breath of opportunity with Digital PR.

We also conducted outreach to several travel writers, bloggers and influencers and invited them on board to experience sailing for themselves. This work, in particular, resulted in numerous pieces of coverage, including Instagram stories, Instagram reels and blog posts. As a result, our KPI drove traffic to our new landing page, and the client was delighted with the success.

This past October, we worked with EPIC, The Irish Emigration Museum, to share the news that they had been voted Europe’s Leading Tourist Attraction at the World Travel Awards for the third year running. This campaign landed 40 pieces of coverage on the first day, with another 30+ pieces in the days following the announcement.

What kind of results can Digital PR achieve?

Implementing a robust digital PR strategy for News, New Offers, Products or Services or Industry Sales will increase your online presence, drive traffic to your site, boost organic rankings, and drive links, leads and sales. In my role at VROOM Digital, I work closely with our experienced SEO team to ensure all content we produce is optimised for online publication.

If your campaign is outstandingly creative, you can look forward to a flurry of positive conversations about your brand on social media platforms, forums, and review sites. There will usually be a knock-on effect when it comes to coverage, so your campaign can also feature across traditional media outlets.

Why should you consider giving your online presence a boost?

Last Minute Travel is booming in Ireland, up +677% WoW, more than 90% of travellers conduct their research online, and 82% end up booking online; having a solid online presence should be a top priority for travel and tourism businesses that want to succeed.

Let’s talk about how Digital PR can help your business. Find out more Here or contact me at [email protected]