Discover why the region of San Luis Obispo (SLO) on California’s Central Coast is a must-visit. Nestled between Los Angeles and San Francisco, SLO CAL is an ideal way to explore the West Coast of the USA.

Watch ITTN’s Shane Cullen’s interview with Chuck Davison, President & CEO of Visit SLO CAL and find out why the team at Visit SLO CAL want Irish visitors.

This stretch of California boasts more than 80 miles of pristine beaches, farm-to-table food and wine culture, emerging art and countless outdoor adventures, so there’s plenty to explore. Discover more at Visit SLO CAL.