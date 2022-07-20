SEARCH
HomeDestination FeaturesOut and About with California's SLO CAL
Destination FeaturesFeaturedVideo

Out and About with California’s SLO CAL

Shane Cullen
By Shane Cullen
0
6

Discover why the region of San Luis Obispo (SLO) on California’s Central Coast is a must-visit. Nestled between Los Angeles and San Francisco, SLO CAL is an ideal way to explore the West Coast of the USA.                 

Watch ITTN’s Shane Cullen’s interview with Chuck Davison, President & CEO of Visit SLO CAL and find out why the team at Visit SLO CAL want Irish visitors.

This stretch of California boasts more than 80 miles of pristine beaches, farm-to-table food and wine culture, emerging art and countless outdoor adventures, so there’s plenty to explore. Discover more at Visit SLO CAL

Shane Cullen
Shane Cullen
Shane Cullen has been managing director of a media production studio for nearly 20 years working on projects for a global clientele. He has worked in the travel industry for over a decade and as a travel journalist since 2015. He is passionate about travel, film & photography. He also has a keen interest in emerging technology.
Previous articleEtihad Launches Exclusive Seat Sale to Celebrate 15 Years in Ireland
Next articleCasa de Campo Unveils New Levels of Luxury in Dominican Republic

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Logo

Must Read

© ITTN.ie