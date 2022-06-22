The Amazing Al Khaznez and the Wadi Rum

Jack Goddard, ITTN’s intrepid reporter, winged his way to Jordan as a guest of Nebo Tours, Turkish Airlines and Accident & General Insurance.

Joining Jack were Tony Flynn (Nebo Tours), Paula Cross (Platinum Travel), Lorraine Kenny (Sunway), Robert Wilson (Travel Solutions), Carol Anne O’Neill (Worldchoice), Dominic Burke (Travel Centres) and Caroline Kerr (Atlantic Travel).

After a relaxing night at Old Village Hotel and Resort located in Petra, Jack and the group made their way to what is one of the many highlights that Jordan has to offer. The group was on their way to one of the world’s wonders of the world Al Khazneh (The Treasury) a temple with an ornate 45 metre high Greek-style façade.

Petra and Al Khaznez

Arriving at the site where the treasury stands tall, the group was guided along a walking trail being educated about Petra, the capital city of the Nabatean Arabs. The city is one of the most famous archeological sites in the world and Jordan’s national treasure. Petra – which means Rose Red city, gets its name from the color of the rocky mountains the city is carved into. The city prospered in the 1st century AD through the trade of frankincense, myrrh, and spices. The Romans annexed the thriving city but abandoned it in mid of the 4th century after a strong earthquake hit the city. The city was rediscovered by a Swiss explorer Johannes Burckhardt in 1812. Today Petra is a UNESCO World Heritage site and is visited by thousands of people every day.

Reaching the treasury is a sight to behold. Jack and his group were expecting to be gobsmacked, but your first sight of the unbelievable structure still managed to blow the group away. The attention to detail of the structure and precision is mind-boggling.

A nice added bonus to the trail – if you have difficulty walking long distances there is a few forms of transport on the way. You have the option to walk, travel by buggy, or if you are feeling adventurous – camel.

After the incredible visit to the treasury, Jack and the group did a couple of hotel inspections to have an idea of the variety of hotels in the area. The hotels they visited were the five-star Mövenpick and Petra Moon Hotel.

Mövenpick, Petra

Petra Moon Hotel

Wadi Rum

Jack and the group really got to experience something special next as they made their way to Wadi Rum. Wadi Rum is a colorful desert with sandstone mountains and sheer cliffs that resemble a landscape from Mars – fun fact, Matt Damon’s ‘The Martian’ was actually filmed here. It’s a unique landscape that has been the backdrop of several Hollywood films over the years. Tourists flock to this desert to enjoy watching sunsets, desert safaris, trekking, camping and other adventurous activities.

On arrival, the group was transported through the desert on the back of 4 x 4 trucks and were brought to several glamping-style camps dotted around the Wadi Rum while also visiting some of the hot photo opportunities on the way. From high-rise dunes to rocky marvels, the Wadi Rum is really something special.

Nebo tours always have a nice surprise up their sleeves. Jack and the group were unexpectedly treated to a wonderful set up put together by Tony, Hanna and Ksawlha of some delightful canapes, prosecco and fruits to watch the wonderful sunset over the high dunes. The fun didn’t stop there though – each of the group was treated to a quick camel ride around the desert and was also gifted some traditional Jordanian dress to really immerse themselves in the culture.

After the sun had set, the group was brought to their home for the night, Sarya Rum. The camp was more like a hotel in the desert – the pinnacle of luxury glamping. The group was also treated to a scrumptious dinner that was cooked underneath the Wadi Rum sand.