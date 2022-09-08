Muster Drills to Octopus Grilled – Shane Onboard Ponant’s Luxurious Le Champlain

Dinner at Le Nautilus with Danny Giles, Dominic & Bernie Burke

It’s easy to say the food is exceptional, which it is so let me share my highlights from the menu. Dining consists of multiple courses. I went for orange lentils soup, grilled octopus with herb and chickpea hummus. Opting between seaweed-coated sea bass, parsley crumb-coated lamb rack or Irish beef Angus rib-eye was a first-world problem I pondered.

There are vegan options including quinoa stuffed tomato or vegetable and porcini mushroom tartare with crispy buckwheat tuile.

A cheese course followed mains and for those with a sweet tooth, the menu offered the likes of vanilla créme brûle with pistachio financier, chocolate fondant with vanilla custard and vanilla ice-cream, pineapple-lime Ponant sails and more.

The restaurant also has a section of “Always Available” which includes caesar salad with a choice of chicken, smoked salmon or shrimp; seared cajun salmon with mango rougail; a selection of burgers and more. These are available for lunch or dinner each day of the sailing. On top of that there is a daily menu from which to choose.

Knowing my wines mainly by colour and possibly by general geography, I will leave it to you to savour the list from the photograph. The option for wine pairing is also offered.

The Aroma of Breakfast reminds me of a French “Boulangerie”

Morning greets guests with a buffet of crunchy fresh bread, glistening pastries, an array of cheeses, cold cut meats and salmon as well as a range of juices. The table service menu offers the likes of eggs Benedict (amazing), waffles, crêpes and a selection of eggs. Everything looks, smells and tastes like perfection. The service matches the food, faultless.

Breakfast is at your leisure, equally, there is no need to “pre-book” dinner, just arrive during the dinner sitting (7pm to 9pm).

This is how the other half live, or rather dine

Continuing on a theme of excellence and exuberance, guests were treated to caviar tasting event. Paired with shots of vodka as well as champagne, this was a first for me and I am very grateful for the unique and delicious experience.