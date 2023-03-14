fbpx
Cruise News

Cruise Holidays Surge in Popularity Amongst Irish Holidaymakers

Geoff Percival
By Geoff Percival
Estimated Reading Time - Less than 1 min.

Cruise holidays have risen to become the second most popular holiday type, trailing only the traditional sun holiday in popularity, according to a new survey.

The latest Click&Go Holidays Travel Sentiment, from online travel agent Click&Go, shows that more than half (56%) of Irish holidaymakers are yet to book their summer getaway and that September is shaping up to be the big month for bookings and travel.

While cruises have surged in popularity, the traditional sun holiday is still the first choice trip for 73% of Irish holidaymakers.

