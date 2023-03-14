fbpx
Weekly Competition Time with ITTN

Allie Sheehan
By Allie Sheehan
We had a superb number of entries last week and we hope you’re enjoying the Saturday Newsletter. It’s time for another weekly competition. The competition – exclusive to agents – gives you the chance to win prizes such as gift vouchers, spa days, nights out, and other fun experiences!

Congratulations to Megan Sheehan from Barters Travelnet who correctly guessed this weeks question ‘What day of the week do we share Travel Tips?‘. The answer of course is Tuesday. Make sure to check out our Travel Tip Tuesdays!

Congratulations Megan, you have won a €100 restaurant voucher! Email [email protected] to claim your prize.

It’s time to win again. This week we have a €100 voucher for the Spa or Salon of your choice. To enter this week, simply fill in the form below.

Best of Luck!

ITTN Weekly Competition
Who is our sponsor for the ITTN Photographer of the year 2024?
*Information you provide when registering will be shared with the account owner and host and can be used and shared by them in accordance with their Terms and Privacy Policy.

I have worked in the travel industry for seven years, from working in American Holidays and The Travel Corporation I have a wealth of knowledge of all aspects of travel. Before joining ITTN I worked for Facebook which gave me the inside knowledge of the wonderful world of social media. I have a BSc in Event Management and am also a qualified beauty therapist (which definitely comes in handy in this business). Recently I joined the AWTE Ireland committee and I am enjoying working with and connecting with the network of women in travel.
