Aer Lingus: Business Class Back Performing Well

By Geoff Percival
Aer Lingus has said its business class bookings have recovered and are back “performing well” again.

The airline posted the update as part of its second quarter financial results – which were posted as part of parent group IAG’s results late last week.

“Whilst increased competition was evident in the economy cabin of transatlantic services, business class was continuing to perform well,” the airline said.

Earlier this year, Aer Lingus said its Business travel bookings were still showing weak recovery levels and were lagging pre-Covid levels, although had been showing signs of recovery in the early part of 2024.

Aer Lingus’ second quarter results saw the carrier vault from an operating loss of €82m in the first three months of the year to an operating profit of €92m. However, the updated figure was €29m down on the corresponding quarter last year. In addition, Aer Lingus warned that it would be taking an estimated €55m financial hit from this summer’s pilots’ pay dispute, which led to widespread flight cancellations.

Geoff has worked in business, news, consumer and travel journalism for more than 25 years; having worked for and contributed to the likes of The Irish Examiner, Business & Finance, Business Plus, The Sunday Times, The Irish News, Senior Times, and The Sunday Tribune.
