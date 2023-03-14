Aer Lingus: Business Class Back Performing Well

Aer Lingus has said its business class bookings have recovered and are back “performing well” again.

The airline posted the update as part of its second quarter financial results – which were posted as part of parent group IAG’s results late last week.

“Whilst increased competition was evident in the economy cabin of transatlantic services, business class was continuing to perform well,” the airline said.

Earlier this year, Aer Lingus said its Business travel bookings were still showing weak recovery levels and were lagging pre-Covid levels, although had been showing signs of recovery in the early part of 2024.

Aer Lingus’ second quarter results saw the carrier vault from an operating loss of €82m in the first three months of the year to an operating profit of €92m. However, the updated figure was €29m down on the corresponding quarter last year. In addition, Aer Lingus warned that it would be taking an estimated €55m financial hit from this summer’s pilots’ pay dispute, which led to widespread flight cancellations.