ITIC Unveils Full Roster of Speakers for 2024 Conference Next Month

By Geoff Percival
The Irish Tourism Industry Confederation (ITIC) has unveiled its full roster of speakers for its upcoming 2024 conference.

This year’s ITIC Conference will be held at the Dublin Royal Convention Centre, on Dame Street, on September 25, and is jointly sponsored by Tourism Ireland, Fáilte Ireland and AIB.

Exploring the theme of responsible ambition, the conference will be moderated by journalist and MC Dearbhail McDonald. Speakers will include Tourism Minister, Catherine Martin; Tourism Ireland CEO, Alice Mansergh; Fáilte Ireland CEO, Paul Kelly; ITIC chair, Niall MacCarthy; ITIC CEO, Eoghan O’Mara Walsh; technology expert, Jess Kelly; radio presenter and impressionist, Oliver Callan; economist Jim Power; and British television journalist, Jon Sopel.

Booking is now open and Full event details can be found here: ITICConf24 – Irish Tourism Industry Confederation – ITIC

