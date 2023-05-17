World Paella Day Cup Ready for Kick Off in Valencia

The World Paella Day Cup – the event that, every year, brings together chefs from all over the world who seek to win the award for the best paella maker – will take place in Valencia for the fourth consecutive year on 20th September.

A date on which the most international dish of Valencian gastronomy is honoured and recognised during International Paella Day.

This year, once again, Spain will maintain its role as host, but will not participate in the competition. The public will play an important role in the competition, as their votes will be crucial in choosing the finalists who will be eligible for the trophy and recognition as the best paella chef. The selection of cooks for the new edition of the World Paella Cup has already started. Those who want to participate have until 29th May to fill in this form and send a photo and a video no longer than 59 seconds, showing their personal story, which country they want to represent and why they would like to be part of this competition.

The material should be sent by email to [email protected].

The best candidates will go through to the final phase and their videos will be uploaded on the official WPD website www.worldpaelladay.org.

From 7th to 25th June, the public will be able to vote for their favourite chef.

In addition, any foodie can upload their candidate to their social networks using the hashtag #WorldPaellaDayCUP and the # of the contestant they are cheering for. A jury made up of professionals will decide, based on the votes of the public, the trajectory of the candidates and the videos, who are the finalists who will have the opportunity to win the trophy for best paella chef during International Paella Day. They will also be able to enjoy the experiences and activities on offer at the World Paella Stage.