World Chocolate Day – Emirates Passengers Consume 45 Million Luxury Chocolate Pieces

Marking World Chocolate Day – which falls on July 7, this Sunday – Emirates has confirmed that 45 million pieces of luxury chocolate were consumed onboard its planes last year by customers in all classes, as well as an array of desserts.

Among those enjoyed at 40,000 feet were Butlers Chocolates, flying the flag for Ireland across the world.

Sweetening the ‘fly better’ experience, Emirates serves artisan chocolate, including Butlers, as part of the signature meal service in all classes to 140 destinations around the world. Over the last year, Economy Class customers have consumed 36.3 million chocolates, while customers in the newly launched Premium Economy Class have enjoyed 322,000 chocolates.

In Business Class, customers have indulged in 8.2 million chocolates – while First Class customers, who have access to unlimited chocolates and are invited to take away some of their favourite flavours, have relished 122,000 large gourmet chocolate boxes.

Featured Chocolate currently onboard – Valrhona

Emirates collaborates closely with connoisseur chocolatiers from around the globe and rotates the chocolate onboard every 3 months to delight frequent flyers. Currently onboard is elite French chocolatier – Valrhona. Emirates partnered with Valrhona to create a bespoke luxury chocolate box for First Class customers, which are offered after meals onboard. Zeyneb Larabi, Global Travel Retail Director of Valrhona remarked;

‘Partnering with Emirates underscores our shared values of excellence, attention to detail and a commitment to creating unforgettable experiences. This collaboration goes beyond offering a delightful product, it creates lasting memories for customers enjoying the Emirates experience.’

Savour a world of chocolate with Emirates

As part of the regular rotation for Emirates customers, chocolates are selected from the most renowned producers globally including Bateel, Coco Jalila and Forrey & Galland from the UAE, Butlers from Ireland, Godiva, Canonica and Neuhaus from Belgium, Pacari from Ecuador, and Hotel Chocolat from the UK. The chocolate brands are selected for a multitude of reasons including their content, whether dark, milk or white chocolate, bonbons, pralines or truffles, with fillings of creamy ganache or tangy fruit, as well as the taste and texture component, brand recognition, current trends and sustainable sourcing.

Chocolate Desserts Onboard Emirates

Across all classes, Emirates customers craving a chocolate fix can also enjoy chocolate desserts and hot chocolate from the menu. In First Class, desserts for customers include chocolate mousse with passionfruit, delicate white chocolate tart, a velvety chocolate fondant with mascarpone cream, or a vegan chocolate pecan cake with whipped ganache.

In Business Class and Premium Economy, customers can indulge in a vegan onyx avocado chocolate tart or a creamy banana mango and milk chocolate dome, or chocolate mocha marquise wedge, drizzled in salted caramel. In Economy Class, customers can finish their meal with a zesty chocolate and orange mousse, or a milk chocolate caramel cake, with a dollop of tangy raspberry coulis.

On longer routes, chocolate candy bars are served in a snack tray and chocolate lollipops are offered to children during festive celebrations.