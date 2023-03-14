Wildfire Near Athens Forces Evacuations and Disrupts Flights

A wildfire that ignited just north of Athens has continued to spread, impacting multiple settlements and forcing residents to evacuate. A warning has been issued for tourists as the situation worsens.

As of today, the fire has advanced further into the area around Mount Penteli, just north of the Greek capital, creating thick, acrid smoke that is enveloping the city. The smoke has been noticeable from Athens Airport, causing significant disruptions; while flights are still operating, delays persist, with around 80% of flights affected.

The smoke has also reached the island of Aegina, situated to the south of Athens, causing visibility issues and prompting health warnings for residents and tourists alike.

Authorities are advising people in some areas of Athens to keep their windows closed due to the heavy smoke. More than 400 firefighters, supported by 17 water-bombing planes and 13 helicopters, are working tirelessly to combat the blaze.

The rapidly spreading fire, exacerbated by hot and windy conditions, has caused extensive damage, destroying homes, vehicles, and large areas of vegetation.

Greece’s City Protection has issued an emergency alert for residents in nine areas, urging them to be on high alert. Areas including Marathon, the historical site east of Athens, have been ordered to evacuate as the situation continues to escalate.