ITTN’s Maria Uchoa attended the Wideroe Launch Event at the Norwegian Residence in Dublin.

The event celebrated the launch of the new direct flight from Dublin to Bergen, which is now available through Wideroe Airlines. During the event, presentations were given by representatives from Fjord Norway, Bodo & Salten, who spoke about the tourism opportunities available in their respective regions.

The event was a wonderful showcase of the natural beauty and unique cultural experiences available in Norway.

Representatives from Fjord Norway highlighted the stunning fjords and mountains that make up their region, and described the many outdoor activities and adventures that visitors can enjoy, including hiking, kayaking, and skiing.

Meanwhile, representatives from Bodo & Salten discussed the unique features of Northern Norway, including the stunning coastal landscapes, Northern Lights. They also showcased the region’s many high-quality hotels and resorts, as well as the delicious local cuisine and foodie experiences on offer.

Overall, the Wideroe Launch Event was a fantastic opportunity to learn more about the exciting tourism opportunities available in Norway, and to connect with representatives from different regions of the country.

The new direct flight from Dublin to Bergen will make it easier than ever for visitors to explore these incredible destinations, and we can expect to see even more interest in Norwegian tourism as a result.