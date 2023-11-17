Virgin Atlantic are back as 2023 Irish Travel Trade Awards Headline Sponsor!

The 2023 Irish Travel Trade Awards in association with Virgin Atlantic are fast approaching and we want to take a moment to thank our valued sponsors – without them, this celebration would not be possible!

Virgin Atlantic bolster its commitment to the Irish Travel Trade by taking Headline Sponsorship of the 2023 Irish Travel Trade Awards for the second consecutive year.

“Having just returned to the travel industry after ten years it is safe to say lots has changed. This industry has had to face so much adversity over the past few years, and yet it remains as resilient as ever and those involved are still as passionate, positive and hardworking as I remember.

I am delighted Virgin Atlantic has chosen to, once again, be the Headline Sponsor of the ITTN awards. I think it is the perfect platform to shine a spotlight on our wonderful industry and to honour companies and their teams who work so hard to bring people’s travel dreams to life, be it travel agents, hotel suppliers, airlines, or tourist boards, the list goes on.

The ITTN awards are a time when we can say thank you for all the support. It’s a night of celebration, style, and fun, and I am delighted to be a part of that on behalf of Virgin Atlantic.”

Celene Duffy (Key Account Manager, Virgin Atlantic Ireland)

Virgin Atlantic recently announced six new routes – Maldives, Dubai, Turks & Caicos (from October 2023), along with Las Vegas (ex-Manchester), Sao Paolo (Brazil) and Bengaluru (India) beginning in 2024. Virgin Atlantic has always been known for its incredible class, service, and style, with the arrival of its two latest aircraft the Airbus A350 and A330neo they bring the airline’s average age to just 6.5 years. Setting the standards of forward-thinking on sustainability and service, these incredible aircraft designed by Virgin Atlantic’s in-house team, inspired by fashion houses will not disappoint.

Virgin Atlantic also announced the reintroduction of group bookings from Ireland, recently, based on feedback from agent partners. This is a great opportunity to offer groups a multitude of choice of incredible destinations that connect seamlessly from Ireland with Aer Lingus via London Heathrow. Travel agents and Tour Operators can request group quotes departing from Ireland by emailing Virgin’s groups department at [email protected].

The Awards will take place on Friday 24 Nov at the Clayton Hotel Burlington Rd, Dublin, kicking off at 6.30pm. If you have not yet secured your ticket, please contact [email protected].

We can’t wait to see you there and celebrate the very best of our industry!