Venture Ashore Unveils 200 New Tours for 2024

Venture Ashore, the world’s largest independent shore excursion company, has unveiled 200 new tours for 2024 in key locations such as Italy, France, Greece, Caribbean, Thailand, Canada, Mexican Rivera, South America, Alaska and Vietnam.

Tour themes include cooking, water-based and thrill-seeking experiences. The introduction of these new tours follows a successful year in 2023, for Venture Ashore, which saw a 63% increase in demand.

Kirsty Bachelor, Director of Sales, Venture Ashore, said: “To announce 200 new tours for 2024 is a great achievement for the team at Venture Ashore. The cruise industry has witnessed an impressive bounce back and following an increase in bookings to our key destinations in 2023, this has allowed us to provide our guests with new exceptional experiences.

“All our tours are handpicked by our highly knowledgeable team, that have over 100 years of combined experience in the cruise and travel industry. We work closely with our travel agent providers to enhance their customers’ cruise reservations by delivering shore excursions and experiences that will live long after their cruise has finished.”